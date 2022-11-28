Playing only T20 definitely helps your body, feel I am at peak of my career: Alex Hales

England batter Alex Hales said that playing just T20 format is easy on the body and added that feels that he is at the "peak of his career".

Hales is definitely looking forward to some more high-octane white-ball cricket in the coming months, especially in the shorter formats.

"I think just playing just playing T20 definitely helps the body, it is obviously way less time that you are in the field. So, it is a lot easier on your body and you can play those long stints, months and months on end. It has been super busy in the last few months, I think initially when I planned my next 12 months, I did not think I was going to be playing in the World Cup, so I was supposed to have two months off before this, so it is definitely going to be demanding. I feel physically fit and really enjoying my cricket at the moment. So, I feel like I am in the peak of my career, so it is going be really enjoyable few months," Hales was quoted as saying as per a release by Abu Dhabi T10, a tournament in which he represents Team Abu Dhabi.

The batter has made a habit of playing important knocks, whether for the national team or the Team Abu Dhabi at the sixth season of Abu Dhabi T10.

The latest match on Friday saw him tonk the Northern Warriors bowling for 44 runs off 25 balls, to pick up the Player of the Match, and the win.

Reflecting on his performance, a modest Hales said, "Our bowlers did really well and that made the work of the batting unit easy."

Further adding that the format is about having intent from the get-go, and noting that the Abu Dhabi side feels like a strong one. Hales also admitted that he quite enjoyed the fast-paced shorter formats of the game.

"I think it is a format that comes naturally to me. I have always enjoyed having an aggressive intent from ball one," he added.

Hales, who has only just returned to the England set-up in recent months, said that he did not think a comeback was possible, but was only too happy. England, with Hales in the squad, recently won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

"It was great to be back and I didn't think I would get to put the England shirt on again. It was a huge honour and to go all the way and win the World Cup was difficult to put into words. It was incredibly special and I have not really thought about next year. To be honest, I am probably going to focus on the T10 cricket going forward," said the batter.

According to Sky Sports, before his recall for the series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup this year, Hales had not played for England since 2019 due to off-field issues. He had tested positive for recreational drugs leading up to the 2019 Cricket World Cup, resulting in his omission from the squad and a "complete breakdown in trust" with then white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan. Hales had to see England lift their first-ever 50-over World Cup from the sidelines.

However, the burly batter was recalled into the national T20I side for the Pakistan series and T20 WC in September, replacing an injured Jonny Bairstow. Also, with Jason Roy overlooked due to his prolonged lean patch with the bat, Hales' bid for redemption brightened.

The batter repaid the faith the selectors reposed in him, scoring 53 on his return. Since then, Hales has played 15 T20Is for England in 2022, having scored 430 runs at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 145.27. He produced four half-centuries, with his best score being unbeaten 86 against India in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

