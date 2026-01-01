London Viral Video: Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex on Moving Double-Decker Bus in Hayes

A young couple caught having an intimate moment in a moving bus in London’s Hayes. The video, learned to be recorded by a bystander with a mobile camera, went viral on social media sites, sparking debate over a private moment in public transport.

The video shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) is learned to be an Instagram reel featuring the place of the incident, which is Pizza Hut Hayes, Uxbridge Road, UK. In a shared video, it can be seen a young couple wearing winter clothes can be seen covering their face with a cap and a scarf seen in performing an obscene act at the last seat of a red double-decker city bus.

#London,

A video from London is going viral.

It shows a praying couple sitting at the back of a bus and behaving inappropriately in public.



Someone recorded the video and shared it on social media.😁😁

Many people say such behavior is wrong and should not happen in public… pic.twitter.com/sve48IaTvo — AKANKSHA KUMARI (@KumariAkan982) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, LokmatTimes.com has not verified the video and it is not clear exactly where the clip was recorded; however, the video is claimed to be from Hayes Town in England.

A similar footage of couple having private moment in public transport went viral in December 2017. According to The Sun report, the incident was reported to be from Shoreditch, East London. Several passengers filmed the 20-second obscene act on their mobile phone was being shared widely on social sites.