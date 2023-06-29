Pune: Pune police suspend 3 constables over absence during machete attack

The Pune City police have taken disciplinary action against three constables who were absent from their duty at the Perugate police outpost when a male assailant attacked a female college student with a machete on Tuesday.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Sunil Shantaram Tathe, Prashant Prakash Jagdale, and Sagar Namdev Rane. All three police officers have been charged with dereliction of duty. The suspension order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, on Thursday night.

The Vishrambagh police have arrested Shantanu Laxman Jadhav (21), the accused involved in the assault on the girl. The incident took place at Sadashiv Peth, a few hundred metres from the Perugate police chowki of Vishrambag police station, and the act was caught on CCTV cameras. the three policemen assigned to the outpost were absent from their designated workplace. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gill has said that the suspension of the three police personnel was due to their negligence in performing their duties.