Shahid Kapoor opens up on Pathaan's massive success, says it is the result of a 'lot of effort and confidence'

Siddharth Anand's magnum opus Pathaan is crossing one milestone after the other. The high-octane thriller, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is all set to become one of the biggest hits in Bollywood. Nonetheless, the Sidharth Anand directorial, which released in cinemas on January 25, has broken numerous box office records. It is not only the biggest Hindi movie of the post-pandemic era, but also the biggest movie of Shah Rukh’s career. In fact, during the pandemic, even Shahid’s film ‘Jersey’ tanked at the box office along with a list of several big-ticket movies.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Shahid talked about Pathaan’s success, and said, “Pathaan ki agli party kab aur kahan hogi? Hum besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain (When’s the next success party for Pathaan. We’re waiting. Asked what the film’s success means for Bollywood, Shahid added, “Money. And hopefully some confidence in oneself. I think everybody is losing confidence in themselves only. We should be confident. I think Pathaan is a result of a lot of confidence. A lot of effort, of course, and a lot of work. But they really backed themselves, right? And that’s what works. Shahid is currently awaiting his big streaming debut, the comic-thriller series ‘Farzi’, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi. Created by Raj and DK, the series lands on Prime Video on February 10.