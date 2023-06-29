Mumbai rains: 1 killed, 1 injured after tree falls on hut

A 22-year-old person was killed and another one injured on Thursday after a tree fell on their hut in Mumbai as moderate to heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs in the last 24 hours, officials said.

This is the third death here in two days in tree fall incidents amid rains. On Wednesday, two persons were killed in separate tree fall incidents in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an `orange alert’, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday in six Maharashtra districts – Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik. The IMD issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai, predicting relatively less intense showers on Thursday.

