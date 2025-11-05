PM Modi Felicitates India Women’s Cricket Team After Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win (SEE PICS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team at his residence on Wednesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won their first-ever Women’s World Cup title on Sunday, defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet asked the Prime Minister how he manages to always to remain in the present. PM said that being so has been a part of his life and has become his habit. PM also recalled the famous catch of Harleen in 2021 against England, about which he had posted on social media at…

The Prime Minister had formally invited the team on Monday. The players received a grand send-off at Mumbai airport, with fans gathering to wish the World Champions. A special charter flight carried the team to New Delhi. After arriving, the players celebrated their victory at their hotel with a cake-cutting ceremony late Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted the champions of the Women’s World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.



PM congratulated the team for the victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had…

Modi had previously met the India Men’s team after their T20 World Cup win in Barbados. The men’s team briefly stopped at the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi before leaving for Mumbai and later held a trophy parade on Marine Drive. No such parade is planned yet for the women’s team.

Winning the Women’s World Cup marks a historic achievement for India. The Women in Blue had previously fallen short in two finals.