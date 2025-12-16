Prashant Veer Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL History, Sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 14.20 Crore at IPL 2026 Mini Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings secured 20-year-old left-arm spin allrounder Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore at the ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 16, 2025 17:27 IST2025-12-16T17:21:04+5:302025-12-16T17:27:27+5:30

Prashant Veer Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL History, Sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 14.20 Crore at IPL 2026 Mini Auction | Prashant Veer Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL History, Sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 14.20 Crore at IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Prashant Veer Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL History, Sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 14.20 Crore at IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Next

IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings secured 20-year-old left-arm spin allrounder Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday. The uncapped Uttar Pradesh player became the most expensive uncapped signing in IPL history.

Veer’s price surpassed Avesh Khan, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2022 season. CSK had previously invested Rs 9.5 crore in uncapped player Krishnappa Gowtham in 2021.

CSK plans to groom Veer as a long-term replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the spin allrounder role. Veer has played nine T20 matches, taking 12 wickets at an economy of 6.45. He has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16. He has also featured in a few first-class games.

Most expensive uncapped player in the IPL Auction history

RankPlayerTeamPrice (₹ crore)Year
1Prashant VeerChennai Super Kings14.22025
1Kartik SharmaChennai Super Kings14.22025
2Avesh KhanLucknow Super Giants102022
3Krishnappa GowthamChennai Super Kings9.252021
4Shahrukh KhanPunjab Kings92022
5Rahul TewatiaGujarat Titans92022
6Krunal PandyaMumbai Indians8.82018
7Auqib NabiDelhi Capitals8.42025
7Varun ChakravarthyKings XI Punjab8.42019

 

Open in app
Tags :IPL 2026 AuctionPrashant VeerIPL AuctionIPL Auction NewsIPL 2026 Player AuctionIPL 2026Chennai Super KingscskCricket News