Prashant Veer Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL History, Sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 14.20 Crore at IPL 2026 Mini Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings secured 20-year-old left-arm spin allrounder Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday. The uncapped Uttar Pradesh player became the most expensive uncapped signing in IPL history.

Veer’s price surpassed Avesh Khan, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2022 season. CSK had previously invested Rs 9.5 crore in uncapped player Krishnappa Gowtham in 2021.

CSK plans to groom Veer as a long-term replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the spin allrounder role. Veer has played nine T20 matches, taking 12 wickets at an economy of 6.45. He has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16. He has also featured in a few first-class games.

