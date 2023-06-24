Pujara sweats it out in nets following omission from West Indies tour squad

New Delhi [India], June 24 : After being dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming test series against West Indies announced on Friday, Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared a video on his Twitter handle of his intense training session.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India's Test squads for the West Indies tour on Friday, test cricket specialist Pujara's name was missing from the side.

Now, Pujara has broken the silence on social media, sharing a video of his batting session. With this, he has indicated that he would work hard and will come back stronger.

Pujara last featured in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between June 7 to June 12. However, he did not have an impactful outing in the match as he scored just 14 and 27 respectively in both innings. Much was expected from him after his amazing form for County side Sussex in County Championship.

Pujara has struck 7195 runs in 103 test matches with an average of 43.60. He has 19 centuries and 35 fifties under his belt in test format. he has played the best knock of 206* so far in his red-ball career.

This is not the first time that Pujara has been dropped from the side. The last time when he was dropped, he went back to first-class cricket and performed there to again be picked into the side.

Pujara has a phenomenal first-class record, he has scored 19,244 runs in 252 domestic matches. He has bagged 59 centuries in the domestic circuit along with 76 fifties.

A total of eight matches will be played in the series over a month. India will kick off the series with a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

