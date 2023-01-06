Qatar to host next season of Legends League Cricket Masters from Feb 27

Doha, Jan 6 The Qatar Cricket Association will be hosting the next season of the Legends League Masters the international edition of Legends League in Doha, Qatar from February 27 to March 8, 2023, the organisers announced on Friday.

Top legend cricketers across the globe will be featuring in this mega event. After Qatar hosted the world's best ever FIFA World Cup finals in 2022, the country's cricket board will be trying to recreate a similar atmosphere for all the fans of the game around the world.

As per organisers, this season will have eight matches, which will be played at Asian Town international Cricket stadium.

"We at Qatar Cricket association feel elated to host Legends League cricket second season. We always strive for excellence in sports and are trying to make Qatar a sports-friendly destination.

After FIFA World Cup in Football, Legends league cricket was a natural choice for us in cricket, with the biggest of legends playing in the league we look forward to having a wonderful tournament and making a go-to cricket destination," said Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Saoud Al Thani, President of Qatar Cricket Association, in an statement.

Notably, LLC Masters is the international league from the house of Legends League Cricket comprising three teams, namely India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants.

Some of the big legendary names from cricket like Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Lendl Simmons take part in this league.

