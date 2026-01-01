R Ashwin’s Chilling Warning on ODI Cricket After Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma Era

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concern over the future of ODI cricket, saying the format could struggle to attract audiences after the 2027 World Cup. Speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ashwin said the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has kept ODIs relevant, but questioned who would draw crowds once they retire. “I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup," Ashwin said. “I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow. Also, we need to know what audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space but ODI cricket, I truly feel (it) doesn’t have the space."

“Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals but at times these players (Ro-Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant,” he observed.

“Vijay Hazare Trophy (national one-dayers), of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did (so now) because Virat and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?” he wondered.

Recent examples show the trend he warned about. The Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association reported that ticket sales for the Vizag ODI against South Africa surged only after Kohli’s century in Ranchi. Similarly, Kohli and Rohit’s return to domestic cricket, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy, boosted attendance and viewership.