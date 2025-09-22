Raj Thackeray Involved in Development of Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Says Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster and former Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, September 22, praised Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his role in the development of the iconic Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Mumbai’s Dadar area. Speaking to the media, Tendulkar said that Thackeray was actively involved in the design process along with the committee.

“This ground brings back all the memories of my childhood practice sessions. Raj Thackeray was also involved in the development of this gymkhana,” Tendulkar said.

Recalling his younger days, he added, “We used to get vada pav here and sit with friends in the evenings after practice. Now, it has become such a great gymkhana. It makes me very happy to see this. Many people say that the committee worked on everything, but as far as I know, Raj Thackeray ji also helped a lot.”

Reflecting on the importance of the venue, Tendulkar said, “What makes me happiest is that great cricket was played here at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, in Mumbai, and it helped bring glory to India.”

He also appreciated the new facilities created for women cricketers. “Earlier, the place was not maintained well, but now there are modern facilities. The most important thing that makes me happy is the addition of dressing rooms for girls. I don’t think many such facilities exist elsewhere. My only request is that all clubs and authorities who give permissions should ensure that girls’ cricket has proper changing rooms. Women’s cricket is growing rapidly, with many tournaments being held, so this is absolutely necessary,” Tendulkar said.