Rajasthan Royals New Coach For IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara Replaces Rahul Dravid In Top Role

Kumar Sangakkara has returned as the Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, apart from continuing in his role as the Director of Cricket, the franchise announced on Monday. Sangakkara had served in the role of head coach from 2021 to 2024, before Rahul Dravid took over the position for IPL 2025. Under Sangakkara, Royals had played the final in 2022 and reached the playoffs in IPL 2024.

Speaking of Sangakkara's appointment, Manoj Badale, the Lead Owner of the franchise said, "As we looked at what the team needed at this stage, we felt that his familiarity within the squad, his leadership and his deep understanding of the Royals culture would bring the right balance of continuity and stability. "Kumar has always had our complete trust as a leader. His clarity, calmness and cricketing intelligence will play an important role in guiding the squad into this next phase."

Meanwhile, Vikram Rathore has been elevated to the position of Lead Assistant Coach while Shane Bond will continue as the Bowling Coach of the team. Trevor Penney and Sid Lahiri return as the assistant coach and Performance coach respectively. Dravid parted ways with the franchise after the Royals finished second-last, their worst performance in five years in the IPL.

"The goal is always constant. We want to win the IPL. That doesn't change," Sangakkara said after taking over as the head coach of the Royals. Rajasthan Royals will be looking for a new captain after Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings before the retention deadline day. In return, Rajasthan have brought in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from the Super Kings.Rajasthan have a strong Indian core with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel. The inclusion of Jadeja will only strengthen their squad. Rajasthan released as many as nine players, including two Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh, Ravindra Jadeja (Traded in), Sam Curran (Traded In), Donnovan Ferreira (Traded in).

Released Players: Kunal Singh Rathore (Rs 30 Lakh), Akash Madhwal (Rs 1.20 Crore), Ashok Sharma (Rs 30 Lakh), Fazal Farooqi (Rs 2.00 Crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs 30 Lakh), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 Crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 Crore)

Available Slots: 9

Available Purse: Rs 16.05 crore