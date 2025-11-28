Rajasthan Royals Reportedly Up for Sale: Reports

Harsh Goenka, the brother of Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, disclosed that the Rajasthan Royals is up for sale. Harsh took to X on Thursday evening to post a tweet in which he wrote, “I hear, not one, but two IPL teams are now up for sale- RCB and RR. It seems clear that people want to cash in the rich valuations today. So two teams for sale and 4/5 possible buyers! Who will be the successful buyers- will it be from Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru or USA.

It was reported in 2024 that the Jaipur-based franchise is owned by the Royals Sports Group (Emerging Media Sporting Holdings Limited), which holds a 65% stake. Key minority stakeholders include Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners. The team has started looking into ways to establish a new base outside of the state, according to Cricbuzz. The MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, has surfaced as one of the possibilities, it continued, though the team has not yet made a formal comment on the matter.

The report further stated that the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) will need to clarify whether the facility can host the franchise and that the BCCI will always have the last say, even if a major development like this is started.The current dispute between the team and the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is allegedly the cause of the significant change in base. When RCA ad hoc committee convenor Jaideep Bihani accused the Royals of match-fixing, which the team vehemently denied, things got heated.The MCA Stadium last staged an IPL game in 2022, during the season that was restricted to three venues in Mumbai and Pune, with the Playoffs held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.