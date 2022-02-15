Rajin Saleh appointed interim fielding coach of Bangladesh

Rajin Saleh, former national skipper, has been appointed as the interim fielding coach of Bangladesh team for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan, scheduled from February 23.Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the development on Tuesday, Cricbuzz reports.“ 'He (Rajin) will not be touring with us in South Africa as at that point we have Dhaka Premier League, country’s traditional Dhaka-club based tournament scheduled from March 15, and Rajin is involved in the competition in coaching capacity,”' he added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three ODIs and two T20s against Afghanistan from February 23 to March 5.Veteran local coach Mizanur Rahman Babul worked as the interim fielding coach during Bangladesh’s last series against Pakistan after the BCB didn’t renew its contract with South African Ryan Cook.Cook, who was appointed as the fielding coach in July 2018, was axed from his position following Bangladesh’s disappointing performances during the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman last year.

