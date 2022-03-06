Shane McDermott replaces Rajin Saleh as Bangladesh fielding coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday (March 5) appointed Shane McDermott as their national team's fielding coach. McDermott will replace Rajin Saleh, who was appointed as their interim fielding for the home series against Afghanistan. The 41-year-old McDermott has previous experience of working with the BCB having served as the National Academy Head Coach, National Team Fielding Coach and High Performance Fitness Coordinator between 2006 and 2008.

'His (McDermott) present contract will run up to the end of November 2023. McDermott will join the South Africa-bound squad in Dhaka this week,'' BCB said in a statement on Saturday. McDermott brings over two decades of coaching experience. He was the Sri Lanka team's fielding coach and Sri Lanka A side's head coach. He has also worked with the Australia senior team as its interim assistant coach and fielding coach. In his professional career, he has been involved in various coaching capacities with Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory and Cricket Tasmania.

