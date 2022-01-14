Rashid Khan likely to join Ahmedabad as Lucknow fails to sign Afghan spinner

Rashid Khan is rumoured to be joining the Ahmedabad franchise ahead of IPL 2022 auction. Earlier, Rashid Khan was linked with the Lucknow franchise. Aakash Chopra has reacted to the rumours of Rashid joining Ahmedabad over Lucknow and called it 'a heist'. "The news has come that Hardik Pandya is going to become the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise. There are talks of Ishan Kishan and Rashid Khan as well. That means Rashid Khan is not going to Lucknow, that's a bit of a heist, in my opinion. The expectation was that Rahul and Rashid Khan will be there, but he is not there," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have gotten the Letter of Intent (LoI) from the BCCI after the IPL Governing Council meeting on Wednesday. The franchises can now pick their players, and rumous of Hardik and Rashid joining them are intensifying. "The Ahmedabad franchise has been confirmed, they have already got the letter of intent. It is also confirmed that the auction will happen on February 12 and 13. But Hardik Pandya will be picked in the draft and he will be the captain. That's phenomenal, this is very very good," Chopra further said in the video. There were rumours of Shreyas Iyer going to Ahmedabad. However, the former Delhi Capitals captain could now be courted by Lucknow. Chopra also feels David Warner could be a good option for Lucknow. "If Warner also wants to come into the auction and he doesn't go to Lucknow, then Lucknow will be wondering whom to pick. There were rumours that Shreyas Iyer might go to Ahmedabad but probably that is also not happening," he said.