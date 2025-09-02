Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf Lead Afghanistan to 38-Run Win Over UAE in Tri-Series 2025

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Afghanistan defeated the United Arab Emirates by 38 runs in the third match of the T20I Tri-Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The visitors defended 188 with a strong bowling performance led by Rashid Khan and Sharafuddin Ashraf.

RESULT | AFGHANISTAN WON BY 38 RUNS 🚨



AfghanAtalan have put on a clinical bowling performance as @rashidkhan_19 (3/21) and @sharafuddinAS (3/24) help them beat the UAE by 38 runs to register their 1st victory in the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025. 👏



AfghanAtalan will meet… pic.twitter.com/3RvseFm9ZC — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 1, 2025

Afghanistan’s innings was built around half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran. Atal struck 54 off 40 balls with four fours and three sixes. Zadran followed with 63 off 40 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes. Their 84-run stand laid the platform before late cameos from Karim Janat, who made 23 not out from 10 balls, and Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored 20 from 12, pushed the total to 188 for four.

In reply, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem launched a fiery counterattack. He smashed 67 off 37 balls with four fours and six sixes. Waseem shared 61 runs with Ethan D’Souza and took his side past 90 by the 10th over. But Sharafuddin Ashraf removed him and Afghanistan regained control. Rashid Khan and Ashraf combined to reduce UAE to 112 for seven.

Rahul Chopra’s unbeaten 52 offered resistance but UAE finished at 150 for seven. Rashid took three wickets while Ashraf delivered a decisive spell.

The match also brought a major milestone for Waseem. His 67 was his 23rd T20I half-century and lifted him to second place on the all-time list for sixes in T20 internationals. He now has 176, moving past Martin Guptill’s 173. Only India’s Rohit Sharma, with 205, has more.

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Afghanistan 188/4 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 63, Sediqullah Atal 54, Karim Janat 23*; Saghir Khan 2/30)

UAE 150/8 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 67, Rahul Chopra 52*; Rashid Khan 3/27, Sharafuddin Ashraf 3/21)

Afghanistan won by 38 runs