RCB Are IPL Champions Finally After 18 Years: Vijay Mallya Congratulates Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Maiden Title Win

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya congratulated the franchise after it lifted its first-ever Indian Premier League title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mallya posted a heartfelt message on social media platform X soon after the team’s long-awaited victory. He wrote, “RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee sala cup namde!!”

RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations ! Ee sala cup namde !! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 3, 2025

His message quickly went viral, drawing thousands of likes and shares as fans remembered the early RCB era under Mallya’s ownership.

RCB’s victory marked the end of an 18-year title drought since the league began in 2008. The team posted 190 for 9 in 20 overs and restricted Punjab Kings to 184 for 7 in a tense final. Virat Kohli scored 43 off 35 balls and skipper Rajat Patidar added 26 from 16 deliveries. Krunal Pandya stood out with the ball, taking 2 wickets for just 17 runs in four overs.

The win was widely celebrated across the country and brought closure to years of heartbreak for the RCB fanbase.