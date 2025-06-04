RCB Fans Disappointed as Victory Parade Gets Cancelled in Bengaluru After IPL 2025 Title Win - Here's Why

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has cancelled their open bus parade to commemorate their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 victory because of the city's severe traffic. RCB had earlier declared a victory parade following their Tuesday night triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in Ahmedabad. Beginning at 3:30 PM IST on June 4, the celebration was to start in Vidhana Soudha and end at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB team will be awarded at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 PM to 6 PM, according to the updated schedule. The players will head straight to the site after meeting Siddaramaiah, the Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, at Vidhana Soudha.

Pass holders will be the only ones allowed entry to the venue. The stadium has limited parking, so attendees are encouraged to take the Metro and other public transportation.

Revised Schedule Details Of RCB Felicitation Program:

From 5 PM to 6 PM IST, the Chinnaswamy Stadium will host a felicitation event for the RCB team.

Only those with tickets or passes are allowed to go inside the stadium to attend the event.

No victory parade will take place.

The public is encouraged to use the Metro and other public transport due to the shortage of parking space at the stadium.

The public is advised to stay away from the CBD area between 3 PM and 8 PM IST.

Also Read: RCB Win IPL 2025 Final, Lift First Title After Beating Punjab Kings by 6 Runs

After ending their three-match losing streak in the IPL finals on Tuesday, RCB relished a remarkable day. At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Krunal Pandya's valiant 4-0-17-2 run ensured that the IPL had a new champion.

A member of the team since 2008 and Captain of RCB, Virat Kohli also experienced the taste of his first IPL trophy. With 657 runs from 15 games, Kohli also finished as the third-highest run scorer in the 2025 IPL.