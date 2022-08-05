Regis Chakabva appointed Zimbabwe captain for Bangladesh ODIs

Regis Chakabva has been named captain for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Thursday (August 4). Chakabva will take over the reins as regular skipper Craig Ervine has been rested to help him recover from his recent niggles.Allrounder Sean Williams will also not take part in the series as he has been given time off to attend personal matters. Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tarisai Musakanda have replaced the two veterans in the 15-member squad.

The rest of the squad comprises of players who featured in Zimbabwe's T20I series victory over Bangladesh recently.

The three-match ODI series kicks off on August 5 at Harare, followed by two more games at the same venue on 7th and 10th.Chakabva, who made his Zimbabwe debut in 2008, will lead the side for the first time."It is an honour, one that I will definitely cherish," Chakabva said. "I am a cool, calm guy so I will try to be myself as I always am. A bit unfortunate to lose Craig, who I have learned a lot from. I don't think I will do anything different from my normal character. I will try to rally the guys." While they have lost their last two ODI series, against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in January and June this year respectively, Zimbabwe have been on a roll in T20Is. They have won seven of their last eight T20Is, including an unbeaten qualification campaign that has earned them a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. They followed that by beating Bangladesh in last week's T20I series 2-1 - the first time Zimbabwe have won a T20I series against Bangladesh.

