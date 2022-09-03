Zimbabwe win 3rd one-day international against Australia, Sehwag calls it biggest upset in history

Ryan Burl took a career-best five wickets for 10 runs to help Zimbabwe beat Australia by three wickets on Saturday and a consolation win in the third one-day cricket international. Australia won the first two matches by five and eight wickets, respectively, after winning the toss and sending Zimbabwe in to bat.

While Twitter is abuzz with reactions following Zimbabwe's shock win, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and lauded the Regis Chakabva-led side. Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well. Zimbabwe beating a full strength Australian side in Australia. Not that anywhere else would have been lesser, but at home beating Australia has to be One of the biggest upsets in the history of ODI cricket. Well done Zimbabwe," Sehwag tweeted. Zimbabwe looked to avoid a clean sweep in their first series Down Under since 2004.