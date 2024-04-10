Ravi Shastri's Latest Social Media Post Ends Suspense around His Cryptic Tweet

Ravi Shastri's social media followers were left wondering Wednesday if his account was hacked after a series of tweets featuring photos of him in a bathrobe. The mystery ended later that evening when Ravi Shastri shared a video revealing it was all part of a new travel company ad campaign. "Not sure who's the hottest here: me, Viru, or the steam," Shastri tweeted, along with the video.

Not sure who is the hottest here.. me, Viru, or the steam 😮‍💨 @virendersehwagpic.twitter.com/Third7Q8Tw — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

The ad begins with Shastri and Sehwag entering a steam room at a fancy hotel, wearing bathrobes. Inside, Shastri starts talking loudly about Sehwag, but Sehwag tells him to calm down. Shastri then talks about travel packages from MakeMyTrip, but Sehwag reminds him they're not commentating. However, Shastri can't resist and starts commentating outside the sauna.

Shastri had previously posted three photos of himself in the bathrobe on social media before he shared the full ad. The captions, including "I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy" and "Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap?" have left fans guessing about the nature of the posts.

I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy 🥵 pic.twitter.com/oHBQw3WoIf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/QXdpwFJdyC — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

Your girl doesn’t need to see my face to know it's me 👀 😎 pic.twitter.com/RkvUAs1RMu — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

Shastri is currently part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Shastri, a larger-than-life character who isn't afraid to speak his mind, has a reputation for enjoying life. His recent social media activity has surprised some fans, though it's not out of character for his playful side.

The former India coach Ravi Shastri (2017-2021) known for his distinctive commentary, played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India between 1981 and 1992. He received the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in January 2024.