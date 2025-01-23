Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat Divorce: Star Couple to Separate After 20 Years of Marriage, Says Reports

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, have been making headlines due to recent divorce rumors. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, are reportedly parting ways after 20 years of marriage. Both have already unfollowed each other on Instagram, and sources close to the family suggest they have been living separately for several months. There are even reports indicating that a divorce might be on the cards.

Sehwag, known for his explosive batting style and long-standing partnerships with other players, has reportedly been struggling to maintain a healthy relationship with his wife. During the Diwali celebrations, Virender shared photos with his sons and mother on social media but omitted any mention or pictures of Aarti. This silence only fueled rumors of an impending separation, according to reports from Hindustan Times. Weeks ago, Sehwag posted photos from a trip to the Vishwa Nagayakshi Temple in Palakkad on Instagram, but there was no reference to Aarti, further suggesting a strain in their relationship.

However, no official statement has been made by the cricket icon. Sehwag’s public distancing from his wife has become a topic of discussion among their followers.