Richa Ghosh Appointed DSP in West Bengal Police After ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Heroics

India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police in the West Bengal Police following her performance in the Women’s World Cup 2025. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the appointment letter during a felicitation ceremony at Eden Gardens, organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Watch Video Here:

VIDEO | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, in the presence of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, felicitated Women's World Cup winning cricketer Richa Ghosh with a gold chain, offered an appointment letter of West Bengal Police in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of… pic.twitter.com/bIOJPSsQ7e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2025

The 22-year-old was also awarded the Banga Bhushan by the state government. The CAB presented her with a golden bat and ball and a cash prize of Rs 34 lakh. The West Bengal government gifted her a gold chain, which was handed over by Banerjee.

Richa Ghosh scored 235 runs in eight matches during the World Cup at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 133.52. She impressed with a 94-run innings against South Africa in Vizag and a crucial 34-run knock in the final against the same team in Navi Mumbai.

She was also part of the Indian side that won the first-ever Women’s Under-19 World Cup. She later helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch the Women’s Premier League trophy last year.

India defeated South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening to lift the trophy.

After South Africa opted to field, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start with a 104-run partnership. Shafali top scored with 87, while Deepti Sharma added 58 runs and later took five wickets to seal the victory. Richa Ghosh’s quick 34 helped India post 298 runs. In reply, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a fighting century, but Deepti’s five-wicket haul and Shafali’s all-round show turned the match India’s way. South Africa were bowled out for 246, as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lifted the trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

With the win, India became only the fourth team to claim the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining Australia, England and New Zealand.