Richa Ghosh Gets Grand Welcome in Siliguri After World Cup Triumph (VIDEO)

Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh received a grand welcome in her hometown on Friday after playing a key role in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 victory. The Women in Blue defeated South Africa at DY Patil Stadium to claim their maiden title.

A GRAND WELCOME OF RICHA GHOSH IN SILLIGURI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sDcjLOAFvy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2025

Ghosh scored 235 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of over 133. In the final, she made a quick 34 off 24 balls. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma shone with both bat and ball. Each scored a half-century in India’s innings and took crucial wickets to trouble South Africa.

After a rain delay, South Africa opted to field first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opened for India, putting on 106 runs. Mandhana was caught by Sinalo Jafta off Chloe Tryon for 45. Jemimah Rodrigues joined Verma and added 24 runs before being dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka.

Verma top-scored with 87 runs before being caught by Sune Luus off Khaka. Harmanpreet Kaur made 20 runs before being bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba. Amanjot Kaur scored 12 before being caught and bowled by Nadine de Klerk.

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh built a strong partnership at the end of the innings. Deepti scored a quick 58 before being run out by Tryon. Ghosh fell for 34 off 24 balls to Khaka. India set a target of 299 for South Africa.

In reply, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits opened with a 51-run partnership. Amanjot Kaur ran out Brits for 23. Sree Charani dismissed Anneke Bosch for a duck. Luus and Wolvaardt steadied the innings, but Shafali Verma took two quick wickets. Deepti Sharma dismissed Dercksen for 35.

Wolvaardt reached her century in the 40th over. South Africa needed 88 runs from 10 overs. India gained control when Amanjot caught Wolvaardt on the third attempt. Deepti claimed her third wicket and then dismissed Tryon, ran out Khaka, and took de Klerk’s wicket to seal the win.

The victory crowned India as ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 champions.