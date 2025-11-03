Richa Ghosh Shares Heartfelt Post After India’s Historic World Cup Win

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh expressed her joy and disbelief on Monday after India lifted their first ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title in Navi Mumbai on November 2. The young cricketer from Siliguri shared a heartfelt note on social media, calling the victory a dream come true. “Can someone pinch me already?” Richa wrote on Instagram, sharing her excitement after the historic win. Later, she posted another message that read, “U19. WPL. World Cup. Gotta catch ’em all,” referring to her rare feat of winning major titles across all levels of women’s cricket.

Richa ended the tournament with 260 runs in eight matches, averaging 39.16 with a strike rate of 133.52, one of the best in the competition. Her consistent batting performances played a key role in India’s road to the title.

The 21-year-old was also part of the Indian side that won the first-ever Women’s Under-19 World Cup. She later helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch the Women’s Premier League trophy last year.

India defeated South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening to lift the trophy.

After South Africa opted to field, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start with a 104-run partnership. Shafali top scored with 87, while Deepti Sharma added 58 runs and later took five wickets to seal the victory. Richa Ghosh’s quick 34 helped India post 298 runs.

In reply, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a fighting century, but Deepti’s five-wicket haul and Shafali’s all-round show turned the match India’s way. South Africa were bowled out for 246, as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lifted the trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

With the win, India became only the fourth team to claim the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining Australia, England and New Zealand.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).