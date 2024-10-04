Rishabh Pant Birthday: Sister Sakshi Pant Shares Heartfelt Post for ‘Bhaiyu’ on His Special Day (See Pics)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant received a special message from his elder sister Sakshi on his 27th birthday. Sakshi shared previously unseen pictures from her engagement ceremony, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing her love and admiration for her brother.
"Happy birthday to my bhaiyu who has always protected me even though I’m older than you! Thank you for being a shoulder I can always lean on no matter what. I love you so much. Thank you for giving me strong wings to fly. Happy birthday bhaiyuu. #rp17," Sakshi wrote on social media.
Pant recently made a successful return to Test cricket after a 629-day hiatus following a serious car accident in December 2022. He played a crucial role in India's 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the team's victory in the first Test in Chennai.
The left-hander is currently enjoying a break from cricket before India's upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He will not be part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.