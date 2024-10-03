Delhi Capitals to Retain Rishabh Pant? DC Co-Owner Makes BIG Statement Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be the franchise’s first-choice retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auctions. Jindal also revealed that Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jake Fraser-McGurk are other potential retention candidates. The team is expected to make final decisions after discussions with GMR and their director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly.

Hisar, Haryana: Chairman and co-owner of IPL Team Delhi Capitals, Parth Jindal says, "Yes, we definitely have to retain. We have some very good players in our team. The rules have just come out, so after discussing with GMR and our director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, decisions…

"Yes, we definitely have to retain. We have some very good players in our team. The rules have just come out, so after discussing with GMR and our director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, decisions will be made. Rishabh Pant will definitely be retained," Parth Jindal told IANS.

"We also have Axar Patel, who is excellent, Triston Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, all very good players in our team. We'll see what happens in the auction. But first, as per the rule, we can retain six players. After discussions, we will proceed with the auction and see what happens..." he added.

In the IPL 2024 season, Pant-led Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the points table, winning seven out of their 14 matches. They ended the season with equal points as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings but missed out on the playoffs due to a lower net run rate.

As per the new IPL regulations, franchises may retain a maximum of six players from their existing squads, either through retention or the Right to Match (RTM) option. This includes a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players.