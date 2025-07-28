Rishabh Pant Gives BIG Update on His Foot Injury After Being Ruled Out of ENG vs IND 5th Test

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has shared an update on his toe injury after being ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. The 27-year-old said he will begin his rehabilitation once the fracture heals and thanked fans for their continued support. Pant suffered the injury during the fourth Test at Old Trafford and has since been declared unavailable for the series finale. Taking to X on Monday, he said the love and good wishes he received had been a source of strength.

“I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient following the routines and giving it my 100 percent. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can’t wait to be back doing what I love,” Pant wrote.

Read Also | Who Is Narayan Jagadeesan? All About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement for England vs India 5th Test

Hours after the drawn Test in Manchester, the BCCI confirmed Pant’s unavailability for the final match at The Oval starting July 31. Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan was named as his replacement.

🚨 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 🚨



Rishabh Pant ruled out of fifth Test due to injury; N Jagadeesan named replacement.



All The Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2025

Pant was one of India’s top performers in the ongoing series. He scored 479 runs in four Tests at an average of 68.43. Only captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have scored more runs for India in the series so far.

India will now look to win at The Oval and level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, which currently stands at 2–1 in England’s favour.

The 4th Test ends in a draw in Manchester! 🤝



Tremendous display of resistance and composure from #TeamIndia in Manchester! 👏👏



Onto the Final Test at the Oval 🏟️



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/L1EVgGu4SI#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/GCpaWQKVfb — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2025

England v India Day 5 Highlights