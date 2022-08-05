Roddy Estwick appointed Barbados Royals assistant coach for CPL 2022

Barbados Royals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) announced on Friday that West Indies assistant and bowling coach Roddy Estwick has been selected as the team’s primary assistant coach ahead of the league’s next season, which runs from August 30 to September 30. The squad from Barbados had previously announced Trevor Penney as the manager. In addition to Estwick’s hiring, Andrew Richardson, a former Jamaican pacer, will stay on with the squad in a dual capacity as team manager and assistant coach.

With Sid Lahiri, the Royals’ Head of Academy Coaching, serving as Assistant Coach for the CPL 2022 season, Barbados Royals will gain from its partner team Rajasthan Royals’ second-place result in the IPL 2022 season. Panish Shetty, a team analyst who has previously worked with the Rajasthan Royals as part of their analytics setup, and AT Rajamani, a strength and conditioning coach who will also work with the Barbados Royals, will join him. The Barbados-based club has also hired Sharon Coppin as the team’s massage therapist and Neil Barry as a physiotherapist. Giles Lindsay, the Royals’ head of analytics and technology, will also be available to the team for advice.Throughout the season, the primary coaches will be assisted by the Royals’ director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, and their director of strategy, growth, and performance, Zubin Bharucha. Barbados Royals, led by South African David Miller, will open the CPL 2022 season against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.