South Africa vs India: Virat Kohli achieves rare batting record in 146 years of cricket history

Virat Kohli has created a unique record in the cricket world, a record no cricketer has ever made. Stalwart batsman Virat has become the only batsman to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years. He had previously achieved the feat in 2021 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs) and 2019 (2455 runs).

No other batsman, since the beginning of international cricket has ever achieved the feat. He scored 76 off 82 balls during India's defeat by an innings and 32 runs, which took his tally to 2006 runs in 2023. He is the first player to do so going past Kumar Sangakkara who had achieved this feat six times during his illustrious career.Virat Kohli has also gone past Darly Mitchell of New Zealand in the list of players with most runs in 2023 in international cricket and only Shubman Gill is ahead of him with 2154 runs to his name. India's number four batter in Tests averages a majestic 67 this year with eight centuries and nine fifities so far. After enduring a barren run in terms of centuries and form since 2020, Kohli has certainly reintroduced himself in 2023 with his exceptional batting.