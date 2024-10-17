Angry Rohit Sharma Scolds Sarfaraz Khan Over Fielding Position During IND vs NZ 1st Test 2024 in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

India captain Rohit Sharma's frustration boiled over on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand when he was seen shouting at teammate Sarfaraz Khan for being out of position while fielding. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, shows Rohit expressing his displeasure in strong terms toward Sarfaraz, with whom he shares a close bond as both are from Mumbai.

The incident came during a particularly challenging day for India, which was bowled out for a paltry 46 runs – their lowest-ever total in a home Test. New Zealand's bowling attack, led by Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, and Matt Henry, exploited the overcast conditions and damp pitch to dismantle the Indian batting lineup.

Rohit Sharma's outburst reflected the tense atmosphere within the Indian team. With India desperately searching for early wickets against New Zealand's opening pair, Tom Latham and Devon Conway, the team's fielders appeared to be on edge.

The Indian batting collapse began early, with Rohit Sharma himself falling victim to Southee in the first hour of play. India's decision to bat first backfired as the pitch, covered for days due to rain, offered significant assistance to the New Zealand seamers.

Five Indian batsmen – Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and R Ashwin – were dismissed for ducks, highlighting the team's struggles against the disciplined bowling attack.

New Zealand's bowlers capitalized on the favorable conditions, tearing through the Indian lineup with ruthless efficiency. India's inability to cope with the bowling onslaught set the tone for a frustrating day, culminating in Rohit Sharma's outburst with Sarfaraz Khan.

As the pressure mounted, India's hopes of turning things around appeared slim, with the New Zealand openers standing firm at the end of a disastrous day for the hosts.