WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Angry Reaction Goes Viral After KL Rahul’s Brain-Fade Moment at Slips During IND vs NZ 1st Test 2024 in Bengaluru (Video)

Bengaluru, India (October 17, 2024): India’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma expressed frustration after teammate KL Rahul missed a crucial catch during the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Siraj, who was instrumental with the ball, created a chance when he bowled Tom Latham on the second ball of the 13th over. Latham attempted a cover drive but edged the ball towards the slips. Unfortunately, it slipped between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, with Rahul failing to make the catch. The incident sparked an angry reaction from Sharma, which quickly went viral online.

KL Rahul :-



- 34 test average after 90 innings

- 20 test average in Australia

- Can’t take a single catch

- Let’s laugh on this 32 years old liability of a cricketer who hasn’t won a single ICC trophy and IPL till now 🤣#KLRahul#INDvsNZ#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/7NQ86nPaybhttps://t.co/ZafnlUeb2a — Prateek (@prateek_295) October 17, 2024

After opting to bat first, India suffered a historic collapse, being bowled out for just 46 runs. This is the lowest total by any team in Test cricket history in Asia. Despite the dismal batting performance, India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, fought back to put pressure on New Zealand.Both Sharma and Rahul had disappointing outings with the bat, with Sharma scoring only 2 runs and Rahul getting a duck. Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for India with a mere 20 runs as the team struggled overall.

In a brief respite for India, Kuldeep Yadav took a key wicket by dismissing New Zealand captain Latham for 15 runs. Meanwhile, Devon Conway has looked solid for New Zealand, having already notched a brisk half-century as they take a lead in the first innings.