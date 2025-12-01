Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Seen in Serious Discussion As Virat Kohli Walks Past Team Celebration After IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India began the three-match ODI series against South Africa with a 17-run win in Ranchi on Sunday. But a video from the team hotel later in the night drew as much attention as the match itself. After the win, stand-in captain KL Rahul cut a cake with teammates at the hotel. The short celebration was recorded by team staff and soon spread across social media. While most players gathered around Rahul, Virat Kohli chose not to join the group. Kohli walked past the lobby during the cake-cutting and, despite being called by teammates, quietly headed to the lift.

Gautam Gambhir seen talking with Rohit Sharma at the team hotel while the Indian team was celebrating their victory by cutting a cake.🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/iw6ld3PCv4 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 1, 2025

Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were also seen in the lobby. The two were in a serious discussion and did not take part in the celebration either. The pair had earlier shared a long chat in the dressing room.

Kohli scored a match-winning 135 off 120 balls in the series opener, marking his 52nd ODI century. Rohit added 57 runs as India posted 349 for eight in 50 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets and Harshit Rana three as South Africa were bowled out for 332 in 49.2 overs. Kohli was named Player of the Match.