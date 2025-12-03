Rohit Sharma Hits 3 Consecutive Boundaries Before Falling for 14 During IND vs SA 2nd ODI (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rohit Sharma gave India a fast start in the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday as he punished loose new-ball bowling from Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi. The South Africa attack struggled to find control early in the innings after India were sent in to bat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal faced most of the strike in the first four overs. Rohit then took charge when he finally got a full over against Burger. He edged the first ball through the gap between slip and short third for a boundary. He followed it with two more crisp shots to the rope as he used Burger’s pace to good effect.

Rohit had shown the same intent in the first ODI where he struck two early sixes off Prenelan Subrayen. His attack in Raipur ended sooner than expected. Burger produced a tighter line in the fifth over. Rohit pushed at a length ball and got a faint edge to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

The umpire turned down the initial appeal. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma went for a review. Ultra-edge confirmed a small spike. Rohit walked off after scoring 14 runs from eight balls and looked frustrated with the decision.

