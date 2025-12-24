Rohit Sharma Scores Century on Vijay Hazare Trophy Return as Mumbai Beat Sikkim (VIDEO)

Mumbai Cricket Team vs Sikkim Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rohit Sharma marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a commanding century as Mumbai defeated Sikkim in a Group C match at Jaipur. The India batter led the run chase with authority as Mumbai successfully overhauled a target of 237.

Rohit showed complete control during his knock and anchored the innings from the front. The hundred underlined his strong form in the 50 over format and gave Mumbai a confident start to their campaign.

The veteran batter came into the tournament after scoring two fifty plus knocks against South Africa in the recent home ODI series. He has been in excellent rhythm in limited overs cricket despite stepping away from Test and T20I formats earlier this year.

Rohit has answered questions over his place and form with consistent performances. He also achieved a major milestone during the South Africa series by becoming the leading six hitter in ODI history. He went past former Pakistan all rounder Shahid Afridi to claim the top spot.

There had been speculation about Rohit missing the opening matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However he later confirmed his availability. According to PTI this followed instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India which asked centrally contracted players to feature in at least two rounds of the tournament.

After completing his Vijay Hazare Trophy commitments Rohit is set to join the Indian squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. The series will begin on January 11.