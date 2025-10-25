Rohit Sharma Smashes 50th International Century During Australia vs India 3rd ODI in Sydney

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma the former India skipper achieved his 33rd century in ODI cricket during the third and final match against Australia in Sydney. His innings came in a chase of 237 runs as India aimed to avoid a clean sweep.

Earlier in the match Sharma became only the second Indian to score 2,500 runs in ODIs against Australia. He joined the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who scored 3,077 runs in 71 matches against the Australians. Later Sharma was joined by Virat Kohli on this list.

Along with his batting feats Sharma also completed his 100th catch in ODIs. He joined an elite group of Indian fielders including Kohli 164 catches Mohammad Azharuddin 156 catches Tendulkar 140 catches Rahul Dravid 124 catches and Suresh Raina 102 catches. This milestone highlights Sharma’s all-round contribution to the team.

With this innings Sharma reached his 50th international century. He now has 33 ODI centuries ranking third behind Tendulkar 49 and Kohli 51. Only Tendulkar 100 and Kohli 82 have more international centuries among Indians.