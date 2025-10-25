Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Power India to 9-Wicket Win Over Australia in 3rd ODI

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Opener Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten century and Virat Kohli added a fighting 74 as India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI on Saturday. Despite the win, India lost the series 1-2.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lead India to a win in the final ODI 👌#AUSvIND 📝: https://t.co/gElymMZSKEpic.twitter.com/Jd3tdWT6RW — ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2025

Pacer Harshit Rana led India’s bowling attack with four wickets, finishing with figures of 4 for 39. Australia were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs. Matt Renshaw top-scored with 56, while Mitchell Marsh made 41 and Matthew Short contributed 30. Other wickets for India came from Washington Sundar (2/44), Axar Patel (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/24).

Chasing 237, India’s openers set the tone. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on a 69-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit then joined Kohli in an unbroken 168-run stand. Sharma remained unbeaten on 121 from 125 balls. Kohli scored 74 not out off 81 balls. India reached the target in 38.3 overs.

Scorecard:

Australia: 236 all out in 46.4 overs (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41, Matthew Short 30; Harshit Rana 4/39, Washington Sundar 2/44, Axar Patel 1/18, Mohammed Siraj 1/24)

India: 237 for 1 in 38.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 121 not out, Virat Kohli 74 not out)