Rohit Sharma’s Reply Goes Viral After Fan Asks 'Vada Pav Khaoge' During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match (VIDEO)

Rohit Sharma Vijay Hazare Trophy: Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma left fans entertained on and off the field during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim on Wednesday. A lighthearted exchange with a fan from the stands quickly went viral on social media. During the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, a fan was heard asking Rohit if he wanted to eat vada pav. The veteran batter responded by waving his hands and saying no. The moment drew laughter from the crowd and social media users.

During the Vijay Hajre Trophy match in Jaipur, people are teasing Rohit Sharma by asking him for VadaPav. 😭 pic.twitter.com/8wXm9mDewT — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) December 24, 2025

Rohit marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a commanding display. He smashed 155 runs off 94 balls that included 18 fours and nine sixes. His innings powered Mumbai to an eight wicket victory over Sikkim.

Mumbai chased down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs. A near capacity crowd of around 20,000 fans turned up on Christmas Eve to witness the onslaught from the former India captain.

Sikkim’s inexperienced bowling attack struggled to contain Rohit. Palzor Tamang Kranthi Kumar Gurinder Singh and Ankur Malik looked outmatched from the moment he took guard. Rohit began with a trademark pull shot off Kranthi and followed it with confident strokes through the leg side and straight down the ground.

The pacers lacked pace and bite. Palzor’s deliveries were swept fine for sixes on more than one occasion. Rohit also used the spinners’ pace to play late cuts and precise placements. He was dropped twice but remained unfazed and continued to find gaps at will.

Rohit shared an opening partnership of 141 runs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi who scored 38. He later added 75 runs with debutant Musheer Khan who made 27.

Sikkim captain Le Yong Lepcha praised Rohit’s approach and composure. He said sharing the field with a player of Rohit’s stature was a special moment for his team. He added that Rohit respected good deliveries and punished loose balls while constantly assessing his own shots.