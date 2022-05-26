Royal Challengers Bangalore win Eliminator, Lucknow knocked out of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the crucial eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. Patidar had set it up with the bat with a power packed century. In the end, it was Harshal Patel who kept his cool to deliver four crucial overs in the middle overs and at the death. Hazlewood was phenomenal in the penultimate over as well picking up two crucial wickets and strangulating the chase.

Rahul tried hard, Hooda played a little blinder but in the end LSG fell short by 14 runs. For Lucknow, Mohsin Khan registered figures of 1/25, but all the other bowlers proved expensive with Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi picking a wicket each. Earlier, the Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata. The toss was delayed due to rain at the Eden Gardens.