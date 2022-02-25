Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Sri Lanka T20s, Mayank Agarwal named replacement

Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Indian Twenty20 team for the remainder matches against Sri Lanka according to a Cricbuzz report. The Punjab Kings player has been named as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the remaining two T20 games. The Indian team management had put out a release before the first game in Lucknow on Gaikwad (25), who was unavailable for selection because of pain in his right wrist. "Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I.

The BCCI Medical Team is examining him," a spokesman for the Indian team had said. According to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Agarwal (31) had to be rushed to Dharamsala because he was available to join the squad at a short notice. The Indian Test players are currently quarantining in Chandigarh and Agarwal is one among them. "It was not difficult to send Agarwal in because it could easily a bubble-to-bubble transfer. He was in Chandigarh and he was immediately rushed," a source was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. Ruturaj is the third withdrawal from the current squad after the exits of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar. The two suffered injuries during the last Twenty20 game against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.