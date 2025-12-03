Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes Maiden ODI Century During IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Ruturaj Gaikwad brought up his maiden ODI century in the second match against South Africa at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. The India batter reached the landmark with a pull shot to the boundary, closing a composed and confident innings that featured 12 fours and two sixes.

Gaikwad walked in at number four in the 10th over after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s early exit. He started his knock with a boundary over the keeper off Marco Jansen and settled into a steady rhythm. His partnership with Virat Kohli gave India firm control of the innings as both batters kept the strike moving and punished loose balls.

Gaikwad reached his century in the 34th over off 77 balls. He continued to play with fluency before falling for 105 off 83 deliveries, again to Jansen.

The century held added value for Gaikwad as he returned to the ODI side after nearly two years. He had only one fifty from seven innings before this match and managed just eight runs in the series opener.

This knock also added to his strong List A record. The hundred in Raipur was his 18th in the format. His best score remains an unbeaten 220 for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in 2022.