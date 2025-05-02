S Sreesanth Suspended by Kerala Cricket Association for 3 Years - Know Why

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former cricketer S. Sreesanth from all cricket-related activities for three years. The decision was made during a special general body meeting held in Kochi on April 30. Sreesanth faced suspension following his controversial comments about the KCA, which came after Sanju Samson was excluded from the Indian team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, according to the reports.

Sreesanth, who co-owns the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), had expressed his dissatisfaction publicly regarding Samson’s omission from the national squad. Despite this, the KCA decided not to take any action against the Aries Kollam Sailors or Alleppey Ripples franchises after their responses to the show-cause notices were deemed satisfactory.

However, the KCA has warned the franchises to be more vigilant when selecting new members for their team management. Earlier, the KCA had issued show-cause notices to Aries Kollam Sailors following Sreesanth’s comments and to Alleppey Ripples after its lead content creator, Sai Krishna, criticized the KCA on social media.

In addition to Sreesanth’s suspension, the KCA also announced its decision to file a compensation case against Samson Viswanath, the father of Sanju Samson, for making baseless allegations against the association in the media.

Rajasthan Royals Eliminated from IPL 2025 Playoffs

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race following a crushing defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 1. Sanju Samson, RR's regular captain, has missed four matches due to injury and has only featured in seven games this season. Riyan Parag filled in as the stand-in captain during Samson’s absence.

Samson’s absence, both as a captain and key player, has been a blow to the team’s performance. With three wins and eight losses from their 11 matches, RR can no longer qualify for the playoffs this season. Samson has scored 224 runs in seven innings, averaging 37.33 with a strike rate of 143.58.