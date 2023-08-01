New Delhi [India], August 1 : India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised English bowler Stuart Broad after he played his last Test match in international cricket at the Oval on Monday.

Broad on Saturday announced that the ongoing fifth Test match of the Ashes series will be the last match of his international cricket career.

"A phenomenal career draws to a close. @StuartBroad8, your relentless spells and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in cricket's annals. A fitting end to your career. Enjoy the next innings!" Sachin tweeted.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1686070349916487684

Indian spinner R Ashwin also wished Broad a great future ahead.

"Well done @StuartBroad8 on a wonderful career and wish u great last day at work #Ashes2023 #StuartBroad," Ashwin wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99/status/1685826886583328768

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Test matches he has played. He has also scored 3656 runs at an average of 18 with 1 century and 13 fifties in Test cricket. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and second for his side.

In ODIs, Broad has featured in 121 games taking 178 scalps. His best bowling effort in the 50-over format to date is 5/23 while in T20Is, he has 65 wickets in 56 matches, with his best being 4/24. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs.Meanwhile, in the T20I format, he has played 56 matches and taken 65 wickets with an average of 22.93. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for England in the shortest format of the game.

He also was part of England's ICC T20 World Cup winning team in 2010.

Overall in 344 international games, he has taken 845 wickets, with the best figures of 8/15. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. He also has 4,309 runs in international cricket at an average of 16.44, with one century and 13 fifties.

