Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Tendulkar Gets Engaged to Saaniya Chandhok: Report

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of noted Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. According to India Today, the celebration was a private gathering attended by close friends and family. However, neither the Tendulkar family nor the Ghai family has officially confirmed the engagement.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok comes from one of Mumbai’s prominent business families. She is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai. The Ghai family owns the InterContinental hotel and the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Arjun, 25, is a left-arm fast bowler who can also bat. He plays for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class matches, he has taken 37 wickets and scored 532 runs. In T20 cricket, he has played 24 matches. He has taken 27 wickets and scored 119 runs. In 18 one-day games, he has 25 wickets and 102 runs.

Arjun has also played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2023. He played four matches and took three wickets. In the next season, he played one match without taking a wicket. He was retained by Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season. In the mega auction, the franchise bought him for INR 30 lakh.