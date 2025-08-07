Sanju Samson Asks Rajasthan Royals for Release or Trade Ahead of IPL 2026: Reports

Sanju Samson has formally requested Rajasthan Royals (RR) to release him or trade him ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, according to a report by Cricbuzz on Thursday. The report stated that serious differences have emerged between the Kerala batter and RR’s management. Sources close to the development said Samson's family believes he no longer wishes to continue with the franchise.

Samson began his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 but did not play any matches. He was later signed by RR, where he made his debut against Punjab Kings. He remained with the team for four seasons before a brief stint with Delhi Capitals during RR’s suspension from the league. In 2018, RR bought him back and named him captain three years later. He scored a century in his debut match as captain.

Samson, who was retained by RR for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, played nine matches this season. He scored 285 runs, including one half-century. He is the franchise’s most capped player with 149 appearances and is also their leading run scorer with 4,027 runs. Samson was appointed as RR captain in 2021 and has led the team in 67 matches, winning 33 of them. Under his leadership, RR reached the IPL final in 2022.

Despite Samson’s reported request, a Times of India report on Wednesday stated that the Rajasthan Royals have no intention of trading or releasing him. A team source reportedly said, “Samson is very much a part of the Royals set-up and the undisputed captain of the team.”