Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs Off Abhishek Sharma in an Over, Scores 15-Ball Fifty in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Match

Mumbai Cricket Team vs Punjab Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sarfaraz Khan produced a blistering knock during Mumbai’s run chase against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, January 8, 2026. He scored 62 runs off just 20 balls, bringing up his half-century in only 15 deliveries as Mumbai chased a target of 217 in the group-stage match. He came to the crease at No. 3 after the dismissal of his brother, Musheer Khan, in the seventh over.

Batting alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz attacked from the start and raced to 30 runs off eight balls during the powerplay. His innings included a brutal 30-run over against part-time off-spinner Abhishek Sharma, in which he struck three fours and three sixes in the final over of the powerplay.

Sarfaraz was dismissed lbw by leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the 15th over with Mumbai at 139 for 3.

With his 15-ball fifty, Sarfaraz now holds the joint second-fastest List A half-century in history, matching England’s Adam Hollioake, who achieved the feat in 1994. The fastest List A fifty remains with Sri Lanka’s Kaushalya Weeraratne, who reached the mark in 12 balls in 2006.

Sarfaraz also set a new Indian record for the fastest List A fifty. Abhijit Kale and Atit Sheth jointly held the previous mark of 16 balls.