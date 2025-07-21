Sarfaraz Khan Stuns Fans With Incredible Fitness Transformation (See Pic)

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has surprised fans with a major fitness transformation after being dropped from Team India following the Australia tour. The right-handed batsman earned a place in the national side after scoring consistently in domestic cricket. However, selectors have not revealed why he was removed from the squad. Critics had questioned Sarfaraz’s fitness earlier. He has now proved them wrong by losing a significant amount of weight. Reports say he lost 17 kilograms in two months. On Monday, Sarfaraz shared a photo on his Instagram story showing a much slimmer look. The image quickly gained attention on social media. Along with the photo, Sarfaraz added a song by rapper KR$NA titled I Guess. The lyrics appear to respond to critics and signal his confidence to come back stronger.

Before 👇 After 👇 pic.twitter.com/npKHnyqp2P — Shashank Yadav 🇮🇳 (@say_shashank07) July 21, 2025

Earlier reports had already indicated that he was working hard on his fitness before the England tour. While the Indian team is currently playing in England, Sarfaraz is preparing for the upcoming domestic season.

He made his Test debut in early 2024 during the home series against England. He scored half-centuries in both innings of his first match. In a later Test against New Zealand, he scored 150 runs in the second innings of the first match. However, he managed only 21 runs in the next four innings.

Sarfaraz was part of the squad for the Australia tour but did not get a chance to play. So far, he has played six Test matches and scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10.