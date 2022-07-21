Scotland great Kyle Coetzer retires from T20s

Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his retirement from the T20 format, but he will be available for the one-off ODI against New Zealand. Coetzer, who recently stepped down as Scotland captain, said he took the decision to retire from T20s to spend more time with his family and focus on his coaching career while also allowing another player an opportunity in the team.Coetzer gave up captaincy early in June, with Richie Berrington taking over the role. Coetzer, who made his T20I debut for Scotland in 2008, has finished with 1495 runs in 70 matches (68 innings), with six half-centuries. His career-best score of 89 came against the Netherlands in the tri-nation series in Ireland.

"After considered discussions with Cricket Scotland and the head coach, the team would gain more from someone else playing in the upcoming T20 fixtures and the subsequent T20 World Cup. It was a pleasure to take part and lead my country in the previous World Cup and help Scotland qualify for this year. It was a real driving force for me to continue helping the team in any way that I could," Coetzer said."From a personal point of view, I am looking forward to having a bit more time to spend with my family with two young daughters while also focusing on my coaching career and having more time for that. But ultimately, it is about what is best for the direction of the team going forward," he added.

