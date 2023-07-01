"Really important win": Scotland captain after win over West Indies

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 1 : West Indies crashed to a new low as they were defeated by Scotland by seven wickets on Saturday in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers clash.

After the win Scotland's captain Richie Berrington said that it was really an important win.

Batting first West Indies managed to set a target of 181. Which is a very low target in the ODI format.

In the second innings, Scotland easily chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. They made 185/3 in 43.3 overs.

Scotland's captain Richie Berrington said, "A really important win. We know the importance of every game. Playing for the World Cup is as big as it gets. The boys were outstanding, they managed to get early wickets and we kept creating chances in the middle. It was very well followed up by that partnership by Brandon and Matthew Cross."

He added, "We have been really clear with our plans. The Guys have been feeling good and confident. Makes it easier when you have lots of options. Since Brandon has come in, he is still very early in his career but he has had some fantastic performances. He was pretty happy today to keep going for nine overs straight. A very special talent."

He said, "(On the match against Zimbabwe) Should be another great game. All to play for still. Two important points on the line, so should be a good test against them at home in Bulawayo. Things have gone pretty well for us in the last year or so. Missing two players like Kyle Coetzer and Callum MacLeod is huge. The young players have stepped up and having a few more experienced players around helps. It has been fantastic and long may it continue."

This result ensures that West Indies, who were crowned champions of the world in 1975 and 1979, can, at best, finish with only four points in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

Put into bat by Scotland, the West Indies were bundled out for 181 runs in 43.5 overs. At one point, Men in Maroon struggled at 81/6, but lower-order contributions from former captain Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd, who added 77 runs for the seventh-wicket stand. However, the stand came to an end in the 37th over when Sharif pulled off a one-handed blinder at the backward point off Watt to get Shepherd (36 in 43 balls with five fours). Holder (45 in 79 balls with three fours and a six) fell lbw in the very next over to give another blow to the West Indies. WI got folded before 200 runs.

Brandon McMullen was the pick of Scotland bowlers with his 3/32. Chris Sole and Mark Watt took two wickets too.

Chasing 182, Christopher McBride was dismissed for a golden duck. But a 125-run stand for the second wicket between Matthew Cross and McMullen helped Scotland get in a strong position. McMullen scored 69 in 106 balls, with eight fours and a six). Cross (74* in 107 balls, with seven fours) stayed unbeaten and had captain Richie Berrington (13*) by his side, when Scotland eventually overhauled the West Indies target in the 44th over.

Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein took a wicket each for WI.

McMullen got the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

